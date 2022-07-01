City of Fairmont prepping for fireworks show

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a long running tradition for the city of lakes 29 years for the Fairmont Fire Department.

The fireworks are positioned on Sisseton Lake and boats will anchor in the middle of the lake.

Residents will set-up shop on shore at Ward Park.

The fire department is in charge of setting off the fireworks and lighting up the sky.

”We’ve been told that it is the biggest draw for the city of Fairmont for the entire year. With more people in town for anything else. We have in the last couple of years, we have added some bigger shells. We have six twelve inch shells this year, which is quite large and they go up twelve hundred feet. Everybody seems to like those, all together we have over 800 shells that will go be going up for the show,” Fairmont Fire Department Roger Carlson said.

The show will usually starts around 10 o’clock at night on the 4th of July.

