Extra law enforcement period begins

With all of the extra vehicles hitting the road for the holiday weekend, extra law enforcement...
(Source: Facebook/Faribault Police Department)(Facebook/Faribault Police Department)
By Lisa Cownie
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all of the extra vehicles hitting the road for the holiday weekend, extra law enforcement patrol will also be on hand.

Speed was the largest contributing factor in fatal traffic crashes during the 100 deadliest days, last summer; that’s a period spanning from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

To help stop speed-related deaths, law enforcement statewide will be participating in extra patrols from July 1-31.

There are some good signs entering this period: Through June 19, preliminary numbers show speed-related deaths are 45 percent less than at this time last year.

