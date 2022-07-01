Your Photos
Hy-Vee removes all potato salad varieties due to positive microbial test result

Hy-Vee Potato Salad
Hy-Vee Potato Salad(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – Before the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee is removing all of its potato salads in an abundance of caution. The grocer said its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad showed a microbial result on the line the potatoes were processed on.

Test results are not expected for another seven to 10 days, but to be safe, all potato salad varieties will be removed from the stores.

The products withdrawn include:

  • HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD
  • HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD
  • MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
  • MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
  • MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD

The expiration dates are between July 31, 2022 and Aug. 4, 2022. Customers who have purchased any of these products, are urged to not consume them. Customers can return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

