Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington.

The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.

While searching, deputies found and recovered Noy’s body, approximately 30 feet from shore in about 26 inches of water, where he had apparently drowned.

After Deputies removed Noy’s body from the Lake, he was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner. The incident remains under investigation.

