Mankato needs request for proposal for Stadium road building

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is asking the public for ideas on how to reuse a building on Stadium Road.

The building is located on 1315 Stadium Road.

It most recently served the Mayo Clinic Health System to provide Covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

The city has owned the building since the ‘90s.

The department of community development is looking for multiple proposals to narrow down on vendor’s qualifications, prices, and ideas.

Anyone can fill out a request for proposal starting today, and all proposals will be accepted until August 3 at 4 p.m.

“They need to follow the criteria of the RFP, which includes required information such as project performance, what the end use will be, and how it conforms to the criteria of the RFP. And the factors of the council will consider when reviewing those,” director of community director Paul Vogel said.

All requests for proposals must be turned into the Intergovernmental Center either in-person or online.

