Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato needs request for proposal for Stadium road building

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul and Anna Reiner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is asking the public for ideas on how to reuse a building on Stadium Road.

The building is located on 1315 Stadium Road.

It most recently served the Mayo Clinic Health System to provide Covid-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

The city has owned the building since the ‘90s.

The department of community development is looking for multiple proposals to narrow down on vendor’s qualifications, prices, and ideas.

Anyone can fill out a request for proposal starting today, and all proposals will be accepted until August 3 at 4 p.m.

“They need to follow the criteria of the RFP, which includes required information such as project performance, what the end use will be, and how it conforms to the criteria of the RFP. And the factors of the council will consider when reviewing those,” director of community director Paul Vogel said.

All requests for proposals must be turned into the Intergovernmental Center either in-person or online.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

Latest News

New THC edible and beverage law takes effect in Mankato stores
The motor vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.
North Mankato police department responds to motor vehicle crash
Fourth of July festivities
Round up of fireworks and events taking place in the Mankato Area
Pick of the litter: Boomer