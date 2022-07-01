Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota poultry exhibition ban released

FILE - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has released its temporary poultry exhibition ban,...
FILE - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has released its temporary poultry exhibition ban, beginning today. The ban previously included all poultry events where live poultry and susceptible birds were brought together and then dispersed. (Source: WECT)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has released its temporary poultry exhibition ban, beginning today.

Animal health officials had originally put the ban in effect April and extended it twice to reduce the potential risks of spreading Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The ban included all poultry events where live poultry and susceptible birds were brought together and then dispersed.

“We feel HPAI cases have slowed enough to allow poultry events to resume in Minnesota,” said Board of Animal Health Interim State Veterinarian, Dr. Linda Glaser. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation from everyone affected as we temporarily restricted these events to address the HPAI outbreak in our state.”

While there haven’t been any new HPAI detections in Minnesota’s domestic poultry for the past month, there are still occasional detections of HPAI in wild birds, which means the virus is still in the environment and poses a risk to bird owners.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
This month’s Good Morning Give Back organization highlights all the work of Leisure Education...
Good Morning Give Back in July: LEEP
"I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't that."--HAL Thanks for sharing your very robotic...
QOTD (Results)
Despite on and off storm chances, the holiday weekend won’t be a total wash with comfortable...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 7-1-22 - clipped version