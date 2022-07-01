New THC edible and beverage law takes effect in Mankato stores

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Phones wouldn’t stop ringing inside local smoke shops in Mankato, after a new law that legalizes THC edibles and beverages started on July 1.

“We did have a lot of calls, where people were asking, ‘have you got it ordered up’ or ‘do you have it in store yet?’” owner of Kato’s Tobacco Mohamad Elhaidari said.

“It is going crazy right now. I have had nothing but phone calls all day. So, as of now, I think it’s a great thing. We’ll see how it all works out,” co-owner of Smokers Choice and Prairie Hemp Products said.

Under the new law, all THC edibles and drinks must be sold at 5 mg per serving and 50 mg per package, as well as abide to a change in packaging laws. Prairie Hemp Products are near finished with repackaging their items to fit the laws.

“There will be no clear windows on stuff. So, if you have gummy bears, that look like bears- they want to get it away from advertising to children. So, no cartoon characters on there. Everything has to be child safety on that. I think they did very good on the packaging laws, and it’s a good step forward,” Steinbach said.

The law limits sales of delta-8 and delta-10 products, as well as cartridges and flowers, because they contain more than the legal limit of THC in Minnesota, which is 0.3%.

“You know, you’re dealing from prohibition to legalization. Cannabis legalization is coming and it has to be done the right way,” Steinbach said.

Although most stores haven’t stocked with new packaged products, some stores, like Kato’s Tobacco, expect their products to be ready by next week.

“We’re mainly focused to make sure that all the products that’s needed in the market- and if somebody’s looking for any product- that we can be able to go ahead and be able to carry it for them. But first of all, it has to be the legal products for us to be able to carry it,” Elhaidari said.

