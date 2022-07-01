North Mankato police department responds to motor vehicle crash
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 1pm Friday afternoon, the North Mankato police department responded to a crash at the intersection of Lee Blvd and Belgrade Ave.
The motor vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 54 year old lake Crystal man sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The other driver is a 16 year old North Mankato girl, she was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
