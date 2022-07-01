North Mankato police department responds to motor vehicle crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 1pm Friday afternoon, the North Mankato police department responded to a crash at the intersection of Lee Blvd and Belgrade Ave.

The motor vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 54 year old lake Crystal man sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The other driver is a 16 year old North Mankato girl, she was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.