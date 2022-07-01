Pick of the litter: Boomer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Boomer.

Boomer is a 12-year-old Chihuahua and pug mix.

It’s a big name, for a small dog.

He is a senior male looking for a home to retire in.

He prefers a calm environment and is good with other dogs and older children.

Anyone interested in adopting Boomer is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

