Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the litter: Boomer

(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff and Anna Reiner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Boomer.

Boomer is a 12-year-old Chihuahua and pug mix.

It’s a big name, for a small dog.

He is a senior male looking for a home to retire in.

He prefers a calm environment and is good with other dogs and older children.

Anyone interested in adopting Boomer is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

Latest News

New THC edible and beverage law takes effect in Mankato stores
Mankato needs request for proposal for Stadium road building
The motor vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger car.
North Mankato police department responds to motor vehicle crash
Fourth of July festivities
Round up of fireworks and events taking place in the Mankato Area