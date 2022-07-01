Pleasant temperatures along with storm chances possible this holiday weekend

Despite a quiet day with sunshine today, on and off showers and thunderstorms return tomorrow as highs remain in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.

Today will be the best day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Temperatures will be more comfortable with highs in the mid-80s and humidity on the low end, not too hot and not too humid! Skies will remain mostly clear to start tonight off, but will gradually become mostly cloudy by the early morning hours tomorrow as temperatures dip into the low-60s.

Saturday will start off with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area, with some areas seeing heavy showers at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from the early morning hours until around the midafternoon hours. As showers and thunderstorms clear out, clouds will break up allowing for some sunshine to return to the area as temperatures hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy heading into Saturday night. More showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night but not until after midnight as temperatures gradually drop into the low 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be on the partly cloudy side with temperatures rising into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Sunday should stay relatively dry, however, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday. Sunday night will become mostly cloudy with promising showers and thunderstorms returning to the area overnight as temperatures dip into the low 70s by Monday morning.

Monday the 4th will be a rainy one with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the area for a majority of the day, lingering into the late-night hours. These showers and thunderstorms could potentially affect firework displays around the area for Monday night. Despite the cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off from Monday through Wednesday afternoon of next week. These scattered storm chances will keep temperatures in the mid-80s for the first half of the week before the upper-80s and low-90s return by the weekend as sunshine and dry conditions return to the area.

