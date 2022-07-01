Rising gas prices impacting lake life

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - In Fairmont, shorelines are filled with boats and owners who can’t get enough of the city’s five lakes.

Like Jacob Dikken whose family houses two boats on Budd Lake.

“Since I was born and I am 22, we’ve always had a boat. We’ve grown up on the lake all the time and it’s a way of life especially in Minnesota.”

That love for boating comes at a price especially in this day and age with gas prices creeping towards $5.00 a gallon.

Almost $6.00 a gallon for spots that offer gas right on the lake.

“You almost have to pull your boat out when you go to fuel up. Just to save a few bucks, every dollar helps now. When the fuel prices are so dang expensive,” Dikken

It’s made some boat owners like Dikken’s family reconsider how they spend their days tootiling the lakes.

“If prices do continue to rise, we will probably watch what we do on the lake and not do our water sports as much.”

Especially when the chain of lakes is filled with bigger style boats that take that much more to fuel up.

“Over 300 at least and this boat is well over $100 dollars on the lake here,” Dikken explained.

One thing will stay the same in this boating central, people will end up paying the bill.

To spend three months out of the year doing what they love.

“It’s an expensive hobby, but you gotta love it,” Dikken stated.

