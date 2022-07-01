Your Photos
Round up of fireworks and events taking place in the Mankato Area

Fourth of July festivities
Fourth of July festivities(KGNS)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, many will be celebrating the 4th of July, which marks America’s 247th Birthday.

Here are some of the fireworks and events going on in the community.

Mankato is hosting their Red, White and Boom! in Riverfront Park, which opens at 5 pm.

Visitors are welcomed with live entertainment and a variety of food trucks.

The fireworks begin at 10pm and they are synced to music from local radio stations.

In St Peter, they are hosting their ‘old-fashioned’ 4th of July celebration.

The day kicks off with a parade starting at 10am, followed by activities and a picnic in Minnesota Square Park at noon and wrapping it all off with fireworks at 10 pm at Nicollet county fairgrounds in St peter.

”It’s a privilege to be able to host it. We’re lucky to be in a position to have a great spot like Riverfront Park to shoot the fireworks off at. And it’s one of our favorite things to do every year,” said Eric Jones, Co-Director at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Just 20 minutes away, Elysian is also hosting their own Fourth of July Celebration and starting at 1pm, Madison Lake is celebrating on Grassy Island!

