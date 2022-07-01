Scattered showers and storms throughout weekend

This weekend, we are expecting a decent mix of sunshine, clouds and some possible showers and thunderstorms.

Today we saw sunshine, warm temperatures, and low humidity making for a great start to the holiday weekend. Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies, a low of 63 degrees and winds coming from the northwest at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow, we can expect another day of warm temperatures with a high of 79 degrees. We will have a cloudy morning, with some showers possible, then we can expect the sun to come out in the afternoon. Scatted thunderstorms are possible but we are not anticipating anything strong or severe.

Sunday, we will see a temperature increase into the high 80s, and isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again. Sunday night into Monday morning, showers and thunderstorms are more likely, but still scattered. Again, we are not anticipating anything severe but heavy rain is possible.

Looking ahead to the Fourth, we’re seeing another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, and the timing is still a bit uncertain as of now. As always, the KEYC Weather team will be keeping an eye out.

