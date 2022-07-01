Someone You Should Know: Nate Boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You can catch Nate Boots in front of a classroom on campus teaching writing or in front of a crowd at area venues performing music.

Now you can find him on Spotify, as he just dropped his second album.

“I’d say there is a great local music scene, it reminds me of the writing scene that was here in Mankato when I first came around 2001,2002,” Boots said. “It was kind of a golden era of writing. And now I think we are having the same thing with local music. The last five years especially, a lot of great musicians have cropped up.”

Boots was a part of both renaissance periods: a writer by education, a musician by heart. He has found a way to bring both passions together.

“This came to me later in life. I started writing songs a little more seriously in my mid-to-late 30s. Now my favorite part of it is writing the songs and then playing my own stuff and playing with other musicians in town that I find that can really play,” Boots said.

He takes his music out on the road, you’ll find him all around southern Minnesota this summer. He’s happy to be busy performing but acknowledges that it took work to get here.

“I feel like I wrote a lot of bad songs before I wrote one that I thought wasn’t too bad or good enough to play out loud,” Boots said. “So I think good writing and good music is a pat of it. But, also, I like to talk to people and I like to be social.”

Boots says his connection to his community is what drives his music.

“When you play music, it can really take you to a different place. I think, especially, with the pandemic the last few years, people want a break from their life. So even listening to a song on the radio or on the internet, on YouTube, but live can really transport you to a different place,” Boots said.

Nate Boots, someone you should know. >

