NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 Upper Midwest Classic got underway Thursday at Johnson Park in New Ulm with a matchup between St. James Legion and Mankato American.

Mankato American comeback against St. James to win 9-3.

Tanner Olson started on the mound for St. James to open the Upper Midwest action. (KEYC)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.