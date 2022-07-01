Your Photos
Vicki's Camp n' Country Jam coming to Redwood Falls

A country music festival is coming to southern Minnesota, thanks to a woman who wants to share her love for festivals with her community.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A country music festival is coming to southern Minnesota, thanks to a woman who wants to share her love for festivals with her community.

”She always wanted to do this, and Greg, bless his heart, as more than willing to work with her on it. So they decided to try one on their own rather than being an attendee. And consequently, it began. And this is where we’re at now,” said Clara Friese, sponsor coordinator of Vicki’s Camp CampCountry Jam.

For more than 30 years, Vicki has had a love for music festivals.

Now, she’s bringing the music home.

Vicki, with the help of her team, is bringing for the first time Vicki’s Camp n’ Country Jam to Redwood Falls.

“If anyone can do it, she can do it,” explained Craig Knight, ground and facilities manager of Vicki’s Camp n' Country Jam.

🎉🎉🎉PARTY GOERS LISTEN UP!!!!!! If you're a festival goer, you know to expect that we're going to look out for your...

Posted by Vicki's Camp N Country Jam on Thursday, June 30, 2022

The project started almost nine months ago, and it will take place next week kicking off on Thursday, July 7, with veterans’ appreciation day to honor our vets for their service to our country.

“I think most veterans deserve to be honored for the time that they served. Some, many gave their lives,” Duane LeBrun said.

A third-generation southern Minnesota farmer, Vicki is using all of her 10 acres of land to welcome more than 1,000 country music fans.

Some of the artists include Josh Turner, Sara Evans, Alexandra Kay, Morgan Evans and many others.

They hope to continue to bring this festival to southern Minnesota.

“She calls me superwoman. I got my stripes from her. She’s the superwoman of this whole thing. She is just great,” Friese added.

Visit the Vicki Camp n’ Country Jam website for tickets and more information.

