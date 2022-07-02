Granada man killed in crash on I-90

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a Granada man was killed in a two car crash on I-90 Friday night.

It happened just before 10:00 July 1 on Interstate 90 in Fairmont Township at mile marker 106.

The patrol says a car going east driven by 72 year old Gary Roland Peterson of Granada collided with another eastbound car driven by 45 year old Gerald Louis Stephan of Forest City, Iowa.

The patrol says Peterson was not wearing a seatbelt and Stephan suffered non life threatening injuries.

