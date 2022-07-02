Mix of sunshine and showers

Sunday will bring warmer temperatures and some isolated showers.

Today, we saw cooler temperatures and some scattered showers. We received about a quarter of an inch of rain here in North Mankato. Other areas may have seen less or more. Tonight, we’re expecting a low of 65 degrees with southeast wind at 5-10mph. We will have mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, isolated showers are possible mostly in the morning and early afternoon. Sunshine is expected later in the day, and temperatures will warm up a bit. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible but most places will see less. We’re expecting a high of 88 degrees. Later in the overnight, some showers and storms start to roll in.

For the Fourth, scattered thunderstorms are still a possibility, and we are under a marginal risk for severe weather. The risk is relatively low, but main threats include hail and strong winds. At this time, we are not expecting a washout for the holiday, but a backup plan would be good to have just in case, if you have outdoor plans. As always, we will keep an eye on the timing of these storms and keep everyone updated.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.