Police search for girl after mother found dead

Missing 6-year-old, Elle Ragin. State authorities say she is 3'6" with brown curly hair and...
Missing 6-year-old, Elle Ragin. State authorities say she is 3'6" with brown curly hair and brown eyes.(FREE TO USE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (AP) - Police in Northfield are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.

Elle is 3′6″ with brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, call the Northfield Police Department 507-645-4477.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

