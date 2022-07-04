Your Photos
Clear evening for fireworks

Scattered thunderstorms possible tomorrow
By Emily Merz
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After today’s heat and humidity, tonight we are anticipating a nice night for July 4th celebrations.

Our low tonight is 74 degrees, with some light winds coming from southeast. There is a small chance of some pop-up showers around 8-9pm, but this is unlikely for most people. Patchy fog is expected after midnight, and some areas could be dense, especially in low lying areas and areas near lakes, rivers or ponds. This fog will hang around until early tomorrow morning. Remember to drive with caution if it is foggy.

Tomorrow, there is a chance of some scattered thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Before this, we are expecting some hot temperatures. Highs are near 90 degrees, and combined with humidity, we could see heat index values close to 97 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun if possible.

For tomorrow’s scattered thunderstorms, we do have a risk for severe weather. The possible threats include heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds. Tornadoes are unlikely but cannot be ruled out.

These thunderstorms will continue overnight into Wednesday, and we could see up to a quarter or half inch of rain in many areas. The rain chance continues Thursday morning, but after that we are expecting to dry out. Temperatures will remain in the mid to high 80s, and it will definitely feel like summer.

