County Road 47 bridge to close for repairs tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bridge overlooking Morgan Creek on County Road 47, west of Highway 68, will be closed for repair work tomorrow.

The repair work will consist of removing and replacing the current bridge surface and the application of joint waterproofing.

Drivers should expect this bridge to be closed for about one week.

Thru-traffic on County Road 47 will need to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.