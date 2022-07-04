Your Photos
County Road 47 bridge to close for repairs tomorrow

By Michael McShane
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A bridge overlooking Morgan Creek on County Road 47, west of Highway 68, will be closed for repair work tomorrow.

The repair work will consist of removing and replacing the current bridge surface and the application of joint waterproofing.

Drivers should expect this bridge to be closed for about one week.

Thru-traffic on County Road 47 will need to use alternate routes.

