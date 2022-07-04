Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Firefighters respond to house fire in Byron

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters from Kasson and Byron responded to an overnight house fire.

It happened just after midnight in the 800 Block of Third Street Northeast.

Flames from home in Byron.
Flames from home in Byron.(KTTC)
Flames from house in Byron.
Flames from house in Byron.(KTTC)

Byron Fire-Rescue, Kasson Fire-Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene said the Red Cross was coming to help.

Everyone and two animals, a dog and a bearded dragon, made it out safe.

Byron House Fire
Byron House Fire(Missy Krogstad/KTTC)
Byron House Fire
Byron House Fire(Missy Krogstad/KTTC)

No one was injured.

Crews are investigating what caused the house to go up in flames.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

The repair work will consist of removing and replacing the current bridge surface and the...
County Road 47 bridge to close for repairs tomorrow
Lane restrictions will begin tomorrow for road construction on Highway 169 north of St. Peter.
Bridge work on Hwy 169 tomorrow
Bridge work on Hwy 169 tomorrow
County Road 47 bridge to close for repairs tomorrow
London calling! Should I stay or should I go? Well, anyway, pip-pip! Thanks for sharing your...
QOTD (Results)