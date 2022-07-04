Firefighters respond to house fire in Byron
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters from Kasson and Byron responded to an overnight house fire.
It happened just after midnight in the 800 Block of Third Street Northeast.
Byron Fire-Rescue, Kasson Fire-Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.
Sheriff’s Deputies at the scene said the Red Cross was coming to help.
Everyone and two animals, a dog and a bearded dragon, made it out safe.
No one was injured.
Crews are investigating what caused the house to go up in flames.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.