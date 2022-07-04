July Fourth thunderstorms, hot temperatures

As of now, we are expecting some early morning thunderstorms Monday, which will clear out in time for late afternoon and nighttime celebrations

Tonight, we are expecting a low temperature of 73 degrees, with some south-southeast wind around 10mph. As we go into the early morning hours, chances for rain and thunderstorms increase. We are under a marginal risk of severe weather, with some areas in a slight risk. The possible threats for this event include large hail and strong, damaging wind. Heavy rain is also possible in some areas. Tornadoes are not likely but cannot be ruled out completely.

As we continue through the morning, we are expecting most of the severe weather to move out around lunchtime, leaving us with some possible lingering showers or thunderstorms. The afternoon and evening are expected to have some sunshine, and temperatures will come close to the 90s, with our high temperature of 89 degrees. Heat index values could reach 95 degrees, so make sure to stay hydrated and use sun protection if you are outdoors.

Moving into Tuesday and Wednesday, we can expect it to feel like summer. High humidity and temperatures in the mid 80s will keep us warm, and some isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorms are also possible.

