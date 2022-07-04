Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mission 22 asks for courtesy when using fireworks around veterans

A purple TNT brand box of sparklers
A purple TNT brand box of sparklers(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<From fountains in the lawn to flashy shows in the sky, July 4th means that fireworks will be a common sight.

Much is made about personal firework safety, but firework safety also extends to others.

Mission 22 is an organization that focuses on supporting military veterans and their mental health,

“Everyone has the freedom to celebrate how they want, with fireworks and other things. The issue comes in is when we’re trying to honor those that protect our freedom, you know our combat veterans especially, we’re re-traumatizing them when they hear unexpected loud noises, especially when they’re not, you know they’re not planned,” said Loren Files of Mankato’s chapter of Mission 22.

Fireworks can be particularly difficult for veterans with PTSD or other stress disorders.

The loud, unexpected sound of fireworks can trigger trauma in veterans, leading to intense emotional responses.

“I was meeting with a veteran last year at this time, and we were down in Riverside Park, and just out of nowhere a huge boom, firework goes off. No warning, nothing. And the next five, ten minutes you could see him, he definitely changed. He was trembling, he was very much on edge for the next ten minutes or so,” Files said.

Mission 22 wants to encourage people to celebrate July 4th however they please, they just ask that people have a conversation with any neighbors who could be affected beforehand.

“Reach out to your neighbor and say ‘hey, I know you were deployed to Afghanistan or Iraq or wherever, you know I’m thinking about having a celebration throughout the afternoon. Is this going to affect you in any way because I don’t want to do that,” Files requested.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Peppers Classic tournament hosts 96 teams over a three day championship
Historic Hubbard House hosts Old Fashioned Independence Day celebration
Mankato seeks request for proposal for Stadium road building
Wooden bowls handcrafted from Victory Highway trees are now available at the Blue Earth County...
BECHS selling bowls made from Victory Highway trees