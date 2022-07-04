Mission 22 asks for courtesy when using fireworks around veterans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<From fountains in the lawn to flashy shows in the sky, July 4th means that fireworks will be a common sight.

Much is made about personal firework safety, but firework safety also extends to others.

Mission 22 is an organization that focuses on supporting military veterans and their mental health,

“Everyone has the freedom to celebrate how they want, with fireworks and other things. The issue comes in is when we’re trying to honor those that protect our freedom, you know our combat veterans especially, we’re re-traumatizing them when they hear unexpected loud noises, especially when they’re not, you know they’re not planned,” said Loren Files of Mankato’s chapter of Mission 22.

Fireworks can be particularly difficult for veterans with PTSD or other stress disorders.

The loud, unexpected sound of fireworks can trigger trauma in veterans, leading to intense emotional responses.

“I was meeting with a veteran last year at this time, and we were down in Riverside Park, and just out of nowhere a huge boom, firework goes off. No warning, nothing. And the next five, ten minutes you could see him, he definitely changed. He was trembling, he was very much on edge for the next ten minutes or so,” Files said.

Mission 22 wants to encourage people to celebrate July 4th however they please, they just ask that people have a conversation with any neighbors who could be affected beforehand.

“Reach out to your neighbor and say ‘hey, I know you were deployed to Afghanistan or Iraq or wherever, you know I’m thinking about having a celebration throughout the afternoon. Is this going to affect you in any way because I don’t want to do that,” Files requested.

