St Peter hosts 51st Annual ‘old-fashioned’ 4th of July celebration

St Peter hosted their 51st Annual 'old-fashioned' 4th of July celebration.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fireworks, great food, picnics, family, and friends are what a lot of people are looking forward to today.

“my favorite part of the 4th of July is being with family, being outside and celebrating the independence,” said Lake Crystal resident, Chloe Kramer.

Damian Luciano from South Carolina explains, “We come here every 4 July. So it’s super nice to just get out here and have some fun with my cousins”

Early Monday morning St Peter hosted their 51st Annual ‘old-fashioned’ 4th of July celebration.

The day kicked off at 10 am with a parade followed by activities, music, and a picnic in Minnesota Square Park.

“We brought my nephew from Iowa to experience our parade. This guy has been going to it for five years since he moved here. So this is the highlight of the summer for us,” explained St Peter resident, Caroline Dobler.

Even though the day started with rain and cloudy skies, that didn’t stop families from getting together to enjoy the parade.

“It was nice to walk around in the parade and see everybody so happy here and just celebrating the 4th of July,” added Jaydon Thompson, St. Peter resident.

“Just nice to see that everybody is still stuck to it and it’s just having fun on the 4th of July. It’s just nice to see that after the Covid and everything,” Said Lucas Hickey from St. Peter.

To wrap up the celebration, St Peter is having fireworks starting at 10 pm at Nicollet county fairgrounds.

