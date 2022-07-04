Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Stormy weather expected this week ahead of quieter weekend weather

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected this week before quieter weather returns this weekend
Stormy weather expected this week ahead of quieter weekend weather
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A stormy weather pattern is moving into the area bringing several days of showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms through the first half of this week until the pattern shifts, bringing us quieter weather for the weekend.

Today will start off with cloudy skies mixed with heavy showers and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will continue in the area through the first half of today before clearing out around 2 and 3 pm this afternoon. From there, we should continue to see gradual clearing with some afternoon sunshine possible as temperatures rise into the upper 80s by this afternoon. Tonight should remain on the partly cloudy side with warm and humid conditions. The good news is, we shouldn’t see any showers around 10 and 11 pm, which will work out for the Red, Hot, Boom fireworks display tonight. Rain totals may range between a quarter of an inch and a half an inch of rain possible by the end of tonight.

Tomorrow will start off on the cloudy side with more showers and thunderstorms returning to the area by the early afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon as temperatures hover in the mid-80s, before clearing out through the late evening and early night hours. New rain totals may range up to another quarter of an inch of rain, bringing the storm total up to a half an inch to 1.5 inches possible across the area by tomorrow night.

Wednesday will continue to follow the rainy weather pattern with more scattered showers and thunderstorms likely as temperatures hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms may linger on and off into Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off with some cloudy skies along with a few morning to early afternoon showers and thunderstorms still in the area. The good news is, once these showers and thunderstorms clear out, we should see much quieter weather in the area for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s by Thursday afternoon with sunshine finally returning to the area.

Friday and this coming weekend will not only be on the drier side as far as rain chances go, but the humid, sunny, and warm side with highs in the upper 80s. There is one minor rain chance this weekend, but that is looking to be overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, which shouldn’t put a damper on any potential weekend plans.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Stormy start to the holiday, clearing up by the afternoon
July Fourth thunderstorms, hot temperatures
Warming pattern, scattered thunderstorms this holiday weekend
Mix of sunshine and showers
KEYC News Now at Noon Weather 12121
Scattered showers and storms throughout weekend
Despite on and off storm chances, the holiday weekend won’t be a total wash with comfortable...
Pleasant temperatures along with storm chances possible this holiday weekend