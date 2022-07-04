Stormy weather expected this week ahead of quieter weekend weather

A stormy weather pattern is moving into the area bringing several days of showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms through the first half of this week until the pattern shifts, bringing us quieter weather for the weekend.

Today will start off with cloudy skies mixed with heavy showers and thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will continue in the area through the first half of today before clearing out around 2 and 3 pm this afternoon. From there, we should continue to see gradual clearing with some afternoon sunshine possible as temperatures rise into the upper 80s by this afternoon. Tonight should remain on the partly cloudy side with warm and humid conditions. The good news is, we shouldn’t see any showers around 10 and 11 pm, which will work out for the Red, Hot, Boom fireworks display tonight. Rain totals may range between a quarter of an inch and a half an inch of rain possible by the end of tonight.

Tomorrow will start off on the cloudy side with more showers and thunderstorms returning to the area by the early afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon as temperatures hover in the mid-80s, before clearing out through the late evening and early night hours. New rain totals may range up to another quarter of an inch of rain, bringing the storm total up to a half an inch to 1.5 inches possible across the area by tomorrow night.

Wednesday will continue to follow the rainy weather pattern with more scattered showers and thunderstorms likely as temperatures hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms may linger on and off into Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off with some cloudy skies along with a few morning to early afternoon showers and thunderstorms still in the area. The good news is, once these showers and thunderstorms clear out, we should see much quieter weather in the area for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s by Thursday afternoon with sunshine finally returning to the area.

Friday and this coming weekend will not only be on the drier side as far as rain chances go, but the humid, sunny, and warm side with highs in the upper 80s. There is one minor rain chance this weekend, but that is looking to be overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning, which shouldn’t put a damper on any potential weekend plans.

