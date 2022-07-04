Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Winnebago County crash leaves one person dead

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(Pixabay/MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after a crash in Winnebago County.

It happened at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on 30th Avenue and 390th Street, northwest of Forest City.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 42 year old from Buffalo Center, Iowa lost control taking a curve in the road.

The car rolled and landed on the driver, troopers said.

The person was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

St Peter hosted their 51st Annual 'old-fashioned' 4th of July celebration.
St Peter hosts 51st Annual ‘old-fashioned’ 4th of July celebration
The repair work will consist of removing and replacing the current bridge surface and the...
County Road 47 bridge to close for repairs tomorrow
Lane restrictions will begin tomorrow for road construction on Highway 169 north of St. Peter.
Bridge work on Hwy 169 tomorrow
Bridge work on Hwy 169 tomorrow