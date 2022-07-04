Winnebago County crash leaves one person dead
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) – One person is dead after a crash in Winnebago County.
It happened at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on 30th Avenue and 390th Street, northwest of Forest City.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 42 year old from Buffalo Center, Iowa lost control taking a curve in the road.
The car rolled and landed on the driver, troopers said.
The person was not wearing a seatbelt.
