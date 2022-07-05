Your Photos
8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations.

Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park.

Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots.

Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday.

Police say no one is in custody.

Authorities have not released details about the eight who ended up in hospitals.

