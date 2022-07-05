Your Photos
Authorities complete investigation into death of Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol

FILE - Authorities have concluded their investigation in disappearance and death of Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol. She’s the 30-year-old Mankato woman who was last seen on Apr. 25 leaving the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.(Chuol Family)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have concluded their investigation in disappearance and death of Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol.

She’s the 30-year-old Mankato woman who was last seen on Apr. 25 leaving the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake.

Weeks later, a body was found in Eagle Lake on Friday, May 13, by an avid canoeist from North Mankato.

Authorities confirmed the body found May 13 in Eagle Lake as Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol.

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta says there is no foul play suspected in Choul’s death and the case is closed.

