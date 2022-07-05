Your Photos
Dangerous heat, humidity return ahead of more showers, thunderstorms

High heat and humidity return to the area today, strong to severe storms possible tonight
Dangerous heat, humidity return ahead of more showers, thunderstorms
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Heat and humidity return in full swing with highs in the 90s but heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s and sunshine ahead of a chance for strong to severe weather possible tonight.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine throughout the day today as temperatures ramp up into the low 90s across the area. As temperatures heat up, dew points will remain in the 70s, which means it will feel more like a tropical-type environment outside, similar to how it feels outside in Florida. With the high humidity, the heat index will likely be in the upper 90s and low 100s across the area. Most of the area should remain in the 90s, northern Iowa is where we are watching for the triple-digit heat index.

Tonight will remain warm despite incoming showers and thunderstorms for the area. Due to the heat and humidity in the area, there is a chance for some strong to severe storms possible. The greatest threat for severe weather will be closer to the Sioux City, Iowa and Sioux Falls, South Dakota areas, but the storms will be moving east, which means they could enter our area already severe warned. Storms will move into our area from the west after midnight tonight, reaching the Mankato area around 4 am tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will start off on the cloudy side with showers and thunderstorms lingering through the morning hours before they clear out between 10 and 11 am tomorrow. From there, skies should remain on the cloudier side with pockets of sunshine mixed in. There is a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the remainder of the day and night tomorrow. Temperatures will hover in the low 80s despite the cloudy skies in the area, however, again, due to the humidity in the area, it will feel more like the low to mid-90s across the area.

Thursday will remain on the cloudier side with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances continuing throughout the day. Temperatures will remain in the low-80s by the afternoon hours, but again, due to the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity should start dying down throughout Thursday and into Friday.

We will start to see more sunshine work its way back into the area by Friday as humidity slowly dies down and temperatures remain in the 80s.

This coming weekend is looking to be on the warm side as humidity continues to die down. Temperatures will likely hover in the mid-80s throughout the weekend with sunshine mixed in.

Next week we should see temperatures gradually return to near normal/seasonal, which will be highs in the low to mid-80s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. We will see a nice mix of sunshine and partly cloudy skies with little to no rain expected for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

