MSU merges College of Arts and Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato merged two colleges.
the College of Arts and Humanities and the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences combined offer more than 150 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs.
As of July 1st, The new college is known as the college of Humanities and Social Sciences.
