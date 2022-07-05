Your Photos
North Mankato police investigating fake bomb threat

North Mankato Police Department
North Mankato Police Department(KEYC Photo/Bernadette Heier)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department is investigating what they are calling a fake bomb threat.

It happened at South Central College in North Mankato Tuesday morning. Authorities say they received a call from someone claiming there was a device.

Upon investigation and review of surveillance video from the college, there was nothing suspicious and the area the device was said to be located was not in use.

The call remains under investigation by the North Mankato Police Department.

