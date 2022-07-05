Police: attempted abduction in Sleepy Eye

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department reports an attempted abduction Tuesday.

According to police, a teenage girl reported that a white male asked her repeatedly to get into his car while she was walking. Police says she said the vehicle kept following her even when she started to run home.

The man is described as White in his 40s with a buzz cut and a brown goatee. The vehicle is described as a small gray car.

Police say it happened along 4th Av SW/NW crossing Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sleepy Eye Police Department at 507-794-3711.

