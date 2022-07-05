Pro-choice supporters gather to protest against Roe v. Wade decision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 40 people gathered Monday night at Reconciliation Park in Mankato to protest against the Supreme Court Decision overturning Roe v Wade.

The group held signs and participated in chants in solidarity for the right to access abortion.

The event was organized by Aisha Beck, a public health nurse, who fears the loss of federal protection will lead to increased mortality for mothers.

