Pro-choice supporters gather to protest against Roe v. Wade decision
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 40 people gathered Monday night at Reconciliation Park in Mankato to protest against the Supreme Court Decision overturning Roe v Wade.
The group held signs and participated in chants in solidarity for the right to access abortion.
The event was organized by Aisha Beck, a public health nurse, who fears the loss of federal protection will lead to increased mortality for mothers.
