Pro-choice supporters gather to protest against Roe v. Wade decision

The group held signs and participated in chants in solidarity for the right to access abortion.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 40 people gathered Monday night at Reconciliation Park in Mankato to protest against the Supreme Court Decision overturning Roe v Wade.

The group held signs and participated in chants in solidarity for the right to access abortion.

The event was organized by Aisha Beck, a public health nurse, who fears the loss of federal protection will lead to increased mortality for mothers.

The group held signs and participated in chants in solidarity for the right to access abortion.
Pro-choice supporters gather to protest against Roe v. Wade decision
The day kicked off at 10 am with a parade followed by activities, music, and a picnic in...
St Peter hosts 51st Annual ‘old-fashioned’ 4th of July celebration
