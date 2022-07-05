Your Photos
Severe storms, damaging wind gusts possible late today and this evening

Destructive wind gusts of 80-90+ mph will be possible
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A LINE OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WITH DAMAGING STRAIGHT-LINE WIND GUSTS IS LIKELY ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND NORTHERN IOWA LATE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THIS EVENING. A line of severe thunderstorms is moving across eastern South Dakota this afternoon and will continue into southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa late this afternoon into this evening. Damaging straight line wind gusts of 80-90+ mph will be possible as this line of thunderstorms moves through. Be weather aware today. Stay tuned to KEYC News Now, KEYC.com, and our social media channels for updates. For those of you that don’t have it yet, download our KEYC weather app from your app store.

