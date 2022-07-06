15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.

According to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she “accidentally hit the accelerator” instead of the brake.

The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.

They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

