We got a nice break from the heat, but the humidity is a little more stubborn. Thursday will be cooler but still humid with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. A couple of comfortable, slightly less humid days are headed our way Friday and Saturday. Heat, humidity and scattered thunderstorm chances will return by late weekend and continue into early next week.

The rest of today will be mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. While the chance is low, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible somewhere across our region this afternoon into this evening. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and humid with lows dropping into the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and humid with high temps in the low 80s. A weak wave of energy will move across the region, bringing a chance of scattered thunderstorms during the day. As of now, we are not expecting severe weather on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be the nicest days of the week with plenty of sunshine, slightly lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. The heat and humidity will return on Sunday and that will lead to a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday, Sunday night into Monday. After Monday, we are looking forward to an extended stretch of dry weather that will take us through most of next week.

