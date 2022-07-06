Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

First-time C-section rates among US women on the rise

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.
While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First-time cesarean section rates among U.S. women are on the rise, according to the data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Wednesday.

Between 2016 and 2019, the first-time C-section delivery rate generally declined. But the data shows it increased by 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.

That’s the highest number reported since comparable national data on first-time C-sections specifically became available in 2016.

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.

It decreased every year between 2016 and 2021, resulting in a 2% total decline.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Boaters and lightning safety experts say Friend’s death is a reminder of the dangers of being...
Man struck and killed by lightning while boating off North Carolina coast
Daniel Guess holds a photograph of himself, right, along with his father, Larry Guess, center,...
Gun violence in US leaves long list of victims
A Utah man comes within 2 feet of a cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon.
Hiker comes face to face with cougar
An Amber Alert has been issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, from Jupiter Florida. She may be...
Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses during outdoor performance