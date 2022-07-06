Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program gearing up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is establishing Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program.

The Mankato-based Family Medicine residency program was previously sponsored by the University of Minnesota.

Now, it has transitioned to the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.

The inaugural class of residents will graduated in the summer of 2023.

”The residency program locally will offer us to pursue a variety of other educational opportunities as well as create a deeper connection between the residents of the program with our Mayo Clinic staff throughout the region,” regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System – Southwest Region James Hebl stated.

Mayo runs similar residency programs in Eau Claire and LaCrosse Wisconsin as well.

“Mission of clinical practice and research education. So, it helps to fulfill our mission as an organization, but also allows us to create a pipeline of our workforce,” Hebl said.

The former partnership between U of M and Mayo Clinic Health System went on for 20 years.

