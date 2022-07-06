Your Photos
Mayo Clinic Health System soon offering COVID vaccines for younger children

Appointments can be scheduled using the Patient Online Services caregiver accounts(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting Thursday, July seventh, Parents and legal guardians will be able to schedule appointments for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.

Appointments can be scheduled using the Patient Online Services caregiver account or by contacting their local primary care location.

Federal regulators voted last month to recommend COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children as young as 6 months old.

