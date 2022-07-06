Police: Mother drowned children, then killed herself

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide.

Authorities identified the victims on Tuesday.

Searchers recovered the bodies of Molly Cheng and her three children, ages three, four and five, from Vadnais Lake on Friday and Saturday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said Cheng called police on Friday morning and said her husband, Yee Lee, had fatally shot himself and was later found dead.

The medical examiner determined that all three children were drowned or smothered and the manner of death was homicide.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.