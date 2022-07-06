Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Proposed CO2 pipeline would cut through 4 Iowa counties, public meetings planned for Sept.

People will be able to give their comments on the proposed pipeline at public meetings planned for September.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We now have additional details regarding a proposed CO2 pipeline that would go through eastern Iowa.

Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.

According to the letter of intent signed in January, Wolf would develop, own and operate the pipeline that would carry liquefied carbon dioxide to be stored underground at ADM’s sequestration site in Decatur, Illinois.

Wolf filed paperwork last week with the Iowa Utilities Board that includes a preliminary map showing the pipeline would cut through parts of Linn, Cedar, Scott and Clinton counties.

A one-mile corridor around the line would also hit parts of Johnson County.

People will be able to give their comments on the proposed pipeline at public meetings planned for Sept. 13, 14 and 15.

The proposed pipeline would connect ADM’s Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
The proposed pipeline would connect ADM’s Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.(Wolf Carbon Solutions)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores his third goal of the night, against St. Louis...
Wild GM Guerin says Kirill Kaprizov is fine, still in Russia
Appointments can be scheduled using the Patient Online Services caregiver accounts
Mayo Clinic Health System soon offering COVID vaccines for younger children
BREAKING: 3 injured in house explosion in northwest Iowa
BREAKING: 3 injured in house explosion in northwest Iowa
A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID pill
FILE - They continued by stating that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike and the...
Units respond to fire caused by lightening strike