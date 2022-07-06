Rain comes just in time for developing crops

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A cold spring and dry June meant that crops were struggling, but agriculture experts say that this week’s rain could be just what the doctor ordered.

The rain came at a crucial time in the growing process of crops such as corn and soybeans.

While a cold spring delayed the planting of essential crops, a warm June promoted growth, catching up with where crops typically are at this time of year.

Agriculture experts said that the recent rainfall is the crucial final piece in tying it all together.

”It’s probably mixed blessings. If the crop didn’t get stressed it probably, the warm weather caused the crop to grow rapidly. We planted a little later than normal, the month of May was fairly cool. So we were kind of able to catch up on our growing degree units,” said Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst at MinnStar Bank.

But the cooperative weather may have come too late for short-season summer crops.

“Crops like berries or canning crops like peas, many times it just pushes their development too fast, and they don’t mature normally and that cuts in to the overall production,” Thiesse said.

Agriculture experts hoped that the recent changes in weather should be able to correct the shaky start of the growing season.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.