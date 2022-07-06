Senior LinkAge Line offering new to Medicare classes

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Senior LinkAge Line is offering classes in North Mankato to seniors who are new to Medicare.

The class will include comprehensive introduction to Medicare, what it covers, supplement insurance.

Attendees will learn about enrollment details also how to research Medicare options.

“Be there to help people make their own decisions and be informed consumers. We receive funding from the federal government for the state ship so with Minnesota, we provide that nonbiased counseling at no fee,” Information and Assistance Director Robin Thompson said.

There is no event registration required and it’s on July 18th from 1:00-3:00 p.m..

It will be located at the North Mankato Police Annex.

