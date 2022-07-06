Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sheriff: House explosion near Battle Creek injures 3 people

Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.
Smoke could be seen coming from a residence near Battle Creek, Iowa.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.)

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Three people are injured after a house explosion in a northwest Iowa county Wednesday morning.

The Ida County Sheriff says the explosion happened at about 9:30 a.m. north of Battle Creek in the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue. When the call came in about the explosion, first responders from surrounding towns were sent to the scene, including firefighters and EMTs.

A neighbor says no one lived in the home, but several people were cleaning at the time of the explosion.

Authorities say two of the people injured were taken to the hospital in Ida Grove, while the third person was sent to a Sioux City hospital.

“There was an individual here who was outside the residence who was getting people out of the house when the responders arrived,” said Sheriff Harriman. “Our responders were on scene within five minutes of the 911 call.

The Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation. Right now authorities do not consider this a criminal investigation.

PREVIOUS (11:10 a.m.)

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KTIV) - Multiple crews are responding to a rural house fire in a northwest Iowa county.

At about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, authorities were called to the 2300 block of Carriage Avenue and have been at the residence since. A firefighter at the scene says what caused the house fire is still under investigation.

Fire trucks and ambulances from several surrounding towns could be seen in the area. The road leading to the house has been closed off as crews evaluate the scene.

No word yet on any injuries related to this incident, but a handful of ambulances have been seen leaving the residence.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the majority of the morning, they were in Schutte’s Ice Cream Shoppe shooting scenes
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery, Netflix setting up shop in Henderson
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County
Mankato CBD store prepares for Minnesota’s new cannabis law

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
BREAKING: 3 injured in house explosion in northwest Iowa
BREAKING: 3 injured in house explosion in northwest Iowa
A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022. Paxlovid...
US allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID pill
FILE - They continued by stating that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike and the...
Units respond to fire caused by lightening strike
Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt...
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF