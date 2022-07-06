Your Photos
Shooting in Mankato leads to drug bust for MRVDTF

What started as a reported shooting ended in three drug-related arrests over the course of the holiday weekend.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - What started as a reported shooting ended in three drug-related arrests over the course of the holiday weekend.

Mankato Department of Public Safety Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Stadium Road after several 911 callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance.

Both vehicles left the area before police arrived.

The following day, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task force agents joined Mankato public safety.

Agents identified the vehicle and directed Mankato Public Safety Officers to conduct a high risk stop.

The vehicle was occupied by two black males, a white female and two children, ages 10 and 11. Agents located 23 suspected Mbox 30 fentanyl pills, loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition.

Authorities say several felony charges are pending.

