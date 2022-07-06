Your Photos
Units respond to fire caused by lightening strike

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday evening, Mankato public safety and the Mankato fire department responded to a structure fire.

Units responded to the fire on Southbrook Circle, near MSU.

According to the release, Crews found smoke coming from the roof and extinguished the fire.

They continued by stating that the cause of the fire was a lightning strike and the extent of structural damages remain unknown at this time.

