Worthington to Host 2022 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Worthington and Nobles County will host the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener this fall.

The event is Oct. 14-15. According to the DNR, it will highlight local hunting, recreational, and tourism opportunities in the heart of southwest Minnesota’s prairie lands.

“I thank the communities of Worthington and Nobles County for graciously hosting this year’s opener,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “As a hunter and lifelong Pheasants Forever member, I’m greatly looking forward to joining Minnesotans in this tradition, shining a light on the community, and celebrating critical conservation work in southwest Minnesota.”

Worthington and Nobles County are located near the Iowa state line and bisected by Interstate 90.

The area is home to an agriculturally based economy, which includes farming and meat packing.

According to the DNR, there has been a 13% increase among the county’s non-white population, it said that Nobles is the fastest-diversifying county in the state.

“We’re very excited to host this important event,” Scott Rall said. He is the chairman of the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener committee in Nobles County. “We look forward to the event shining a spotlight on pheasant hunting, our hunting resources and our diverse community.”

Worthington last hosted the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in 2014.

In addition to pheasant hunting, the weekend event will include a public dedication of Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area southwest of Worthington. Information and updates will be available at on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website.

The Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener is led by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

The event will be coordinated by Explore Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Worthington Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and Nobles County Pheasants Forever.

