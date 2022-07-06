Your Photos
Worthington hosting MN Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

This event has taken a two-year hiatus, but is back in Worthington for the first time since 2014
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says Nobles County will be hosting this year’s event.

There will be presentations, a group hunting session followed by a dinner.

This event has taken a two-year hiatus, but is back in Worthington for the first time since 2014.

“Nobles County has a lot to offer in terms of relationships between conservation and agriculture. A real diverse county and community in Worthington and just a lot of great pheasants out here,” South Region Director for the DNR Scott Roemhildt said.

6,600 acres of state-owned public hunting land will welcome pheasant hunters on October 14th through 15th.

