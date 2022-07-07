Your Photos
2022 North Mankato Fun Days kicks off

The 2022 North Mankato Fun Days are here.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 North Mankato Fun Days are here.

For the next few days, North Mankato is hosting its annual Fun Days, a tradition that has lasted for more than 50 years.

According to the Blue Earth County Historical Society, it began with a three-day celebration back in 1964 called “North Mankato Days.”

“It has grown and others have stayed pretty much like it was community event, small-town community event that people have always come back for. Even when we didn’t live in Mankato, we tended to come back to Mankato around this time of year, so we could be part of Fun Days,” said Randy Zellmer, of the North Mankato Activities & Business Association.

Greg Hughes was born and raised in Mankato.

In 1969, he took a job as a ball boy at a carnival.

Today, Greg and his wife own Family Fun Shows, which have brought the carnival to North Mankato for more than 30 years.

“Mankato is our home base. It’s quite a nice central winter quarters that we have here, and all of our maintenance and equipment is taken care of here, stored here, and this is where we love to be,” Hughes explained.

North Mankato Fun Days is run by the North Mankato Activities & Business Association, and supported by the City of North Mankato.

“It’s really exciting. We put a lot of time and energy into planning everything to make sure it’s going to be a safe, fun, family-friendly event in the carnival and also some fun for the adults in the beer gardens,” stated Jolinda Grabianowski, a committee member on the North Mankato Fun Days committee.

Fun Days will take place at Wheeler Park in Lower North Mankato for the next few days.

“I always thought it should be called family fun days because of course, we’re not filled with people from north Mankato here. We’re filled with people from all around the region. This is probably one of the biggest celebrations in the region,” added Hughes.

Over the course of the next few days, the public can enjoy live music, rides, fair-food concessions as well as a celebrity horseshoe tournament, a petting zoo, and much more.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

